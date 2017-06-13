Katy Perry gets a cooking lesson from Gordon Ramsay: see video Bon Appétit baby! See the results from the celebrity cookery lesson

Katy Perry received a cookery masterclass from Gordon Ramsay over the weekend as part of her live stream to promote new album Witness. The Bon Appétit singer was joined by Gordon to make a healthy dish of meatballs bound with quinoa, served with courgetti and a tomato sauce.

STORY: Gordon Ramsay shares his need-to-know tips for dining out

However the lesson was made more complicated by the fact that Katy wasn't allowed to see what Gordon was doing, but had to simply follow his verbal instructions. "I just need to listen," Katy said. "I just need to be a listener so that I can actually truly be a great witness."

Gordon Ramsay taught Katy Perry to cook meatballs

The F Word host Gordon, who has been known to be a harsh critic of other's cooking, panicked Katy as he quickly moved through the instructions and prompted her to ask: "Is this like a competition? What am I doing?" Katy was also surprised by the effort that goes into making the dish. "I can't believe people put this much into making a meal," she said.

MORE: See all of our recipes here

Gordon asked his protégé if she was still with him, to which she jokingly replied: "No, I'm not with you, Gordon Ramsay! No, because you have 16 stars from Michelin and I have zero!" At the end of the class the celebrity chef gave Katy some feedback on her finished dish, suggesting that she may not have used enough seasoning in her meatballs. However the 32-year-old didn't seem too fazed by the criticism, telling Gordon: "You can call my meatballs bland, but never call my music bland."

Gordon said that Katy's meatballs didn't have enough seasoning in

The British chef is known for not holding back when it comes to sharing his opinion and recently revealed what inspired him to start critiquing people's food photos on Twitter earlier this year. "Honestly, I had enough of people tagging me in shots of their food pictures that they thought were amazing, when they were terrible," Gordon admitted to PopSugar. "I've always given out a lot of tough love on TV, so I figured the Twitterverse was prepared for it. Now, if everyone else could just cook properly I wouldn't have a problem."