Pamela Anderson no longer associated with vegan restaurant - find out why

Pamela Anderson has pulled out of her vegan restaurant venture due to "circumstances out of her control." The former Baywatch star helped launch pop-up eatery La Table du Marche in St. Tropez earlier this month, but the actress has now revealed she is no longer associated with the restaurant because "it did not meet expectations or agreements."

"I have disappointing news," she writes on her website. "Due to circumstances out of my control, I have to remove my name from the collaboration with (chef) Christophe Leroy. This was a labor of love for the animals, to showcase a sexy vegan experience in my favorite village."

The 50-year-old does not go into detail about why she decided to leave the venture, but claims staff members were "mistreated" and there was a "complete lack of respect". "I'm extremely disappointed in this missed opportunity but will keep finding creative ways to help animals and vulnerable people all over the world," she concludes. "I'm sorry."

Before the restaurant opened on 4 July, the actress took to her website to express her excitement about the venture. "Tonight one of my big dreams come true," she wrote. "It is opening night at La Table du Marche by Pamela, my first vegan restaurant with my favorite chef - Christophe Leroy."

"Christophe and I met at a fundraiser in Paris," she added. "He catered the event with the most beautiful vegan food I have ever had. We sat and discussed doing a pop up restaurant for 50 days during the busy season in St Tropez. So many people come to St Tropez from all over the world. I hope that sharing this sexy experience will ignite hearts and minds to veganism..."

Pamela has been a longtime vegan and animal rights supporter and last year she was named Person of the Year by animal rights officials at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

