Jennifer Garner launches new organic children's food brand

Jennifer Garner is taking a bite out of the food industry as a new partner in organic children's food brand Once Upon a Farm. The actress, a mother of three, and industry veteran John Foraker have joined forces with company co-founders Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz to expand the firm's current range of health-focused baby food to serve kids of all ages.

The new partnership will help Once Upon a Farm "to grow into new categories with the goal of providing as many children as possible with the best-tasting, most nutritious and highest quality foods, using sustainable methods". In a statement announcing the news, Jennifer explained, "As a mom of three and Save the Children artist ambassador, I am passionate about childhood nutrition and making sure we are leaving a healthier and happier planet for the next generation. Once Upon a Farm helps parents keep their promise to deliver the best nourishment for their children's bodies and souls."

The Juno star reveals the venture is one she has been interested in pursuing for some time. "I had been looking for a while to partner with an early-stage brand in the food space," she told LivingMaxwell.com. "And as a mum with three kids, I have three lunch boxes to pack each day and understand the problems that must be solved with serving fresh food to young children."

RELATED: The foods you should always buy organic

"My mother made every single meal for me, and I have always been a big believer in staying connected to the earth, which grows our food," she added. And Jennifer, who also serves as a board member for the Save the Children charity, plans to be very hands-on as she tackles the food industry: "When I started with Save the Children, I was involved on a daily basis." she said. "With Once Upon a Farm, it will be the same, and I plan on being very involved. More specifically, I will be a part of innovating on new products, participating in design, going on sales calls and making sure the world knows we exist."

Jennifer isn't the only celebrity mum working to provide better products for fellow parents - her pal Jessica Alba has turned her The Honest Company, which champions chemical-free household and beauty products, into a multi-million dollar business since its launch in 2012.

