Nicola Roberts reveals who's the better cook: Cheryl or Kimberley Walsh The Girls Aloud singer revealed all in a Facebook Live with HELLO!

Nicola Roberts has opened up about girl time with her best friends Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh. The Girls Aloud singer revealed that the trio are constantly in touch, and go around to each other's homes for Sunday roasts. When quizzed on who's the better cook, Nicola said: "I don't want to upset anyone, but I'm going to say, because Kim has two babies, she's a little bit more slapdash. She's kind of like, whatever's in the fridge, we'll pull that out and mix something up.

"Whereas Cheryl is more, 'I'm cooking a roast' and the potatoes are done to perfection, she's timed everything, everything's well thought out, she's stuffed the chicken with lemons. She puts more effort in just because maybe she's got one baby and not two. Sorry Kim!"

Nicola added: "I am actually really good at a roast. We're all Northern so I think if we couldn't cook a roast dinner as a Northern girl, there'd be something wrong." The pop star, 32, said: "We just chill at the house, that's all we do. Go around in our scruffs. Chill in the house with the kids. Make a cup of tea, gossip, watch reality TV."

Nicola reflected on her time in the band, who first got together 15 years ago, admitting that she wasn't as confident then. "We were so young, it was amazing to have each other," she said. "The first few years of being in a group, I didn't ever speak in an interview, I was just so shy and such a baby. I just wasn't confident enough to speak. So, having the other girls in that scenario was so… I just wouldn't have been able to do it by myself."

"We just chill at the house, that's all we do," said Nicola

Since the band split, the Yo-Yo singer has been working on material in the studio. She even wrote a song for her best friend Cheryl, which didn't make it onto Cheryl's last album. "I wrote a song for her on her last record that she didn't actually take, but it was so honest and so to the point that it was too to the point. I nailed it too much!" she said.