Coronation Street’s Chris Harper reveals ‘Nathan’s going to get his comeuppance’ Chris is currently at the centre of one of soap’s most controversial storylines

Coronation Street actor Chris Harper joined the Loose Women panel on Monday’s show to tell them about his character Nathan’s future on the ITV soap. The grooming of schoolgirl Bethany Platt has been one of the most controversial soap storylines of all time, but the talented actor reassured that his evil alter-ego will eventually get his comeuppance. When quizzed by Christine Bleakley whether there is a future role for him in the street, he revealed: "There is no role. He isn’t going to get a job at Roys Rolls - no chance. Bethany’s going to go on a very brave journey, we are going to witness that."

Chris Harper is currently portraying evil groomer Nathan Curtis on Coronation Street

Panelist Anne Diamond asked Chris what it was like playing one of the "worst badies we have ever seen," to which he replied: "When I was given the writing in the audition I really loved the scenes I was given. As an actor you really want to get your teeth into something."

Chris added that his actress wife, Emily Bowker, is fully behind him. "She’s incredibly supportive," he said. When asked whether she ever found it difficult to watch him, he joked: "Only if I’m really bad."

The storyline has been one of the most controversial in soap history

In real life Chris and Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany, are extremely passionate about getting the storyline right and are both patrons of charity Voicing CSA - who work to help survivors of child sexual abuse find their voice.

Back in April, Chris also ran the London Marathon for NSPCC. Lucy, who appeared on the ITV daytime show back in April, told the panel that both she and Chris had spent time talking to victims of abuse to ensure that scenes were authentic to real life, saying: "We spoke to the NSPCC, we spoke to someone called Lucy who told us her story. If I am finding it difficult, I think about her.”