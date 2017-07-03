Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson talk about new TV show - which airs tonight!

Binky Felstead and Joshua Patterson's baby girl India made her debut exclusively in HELLO! last week. And now fans can see even more of the new family as they star in brand new E4 show Binky & JP's Baby: Born In Chelsea.

"Basically it's part reality part documentary," Binky exclusively tells HELLO! of the two-parter, which captures the weeks leading up to and following the birth of their daughter. "People seem to be quite interested in babies! This show just seemed like the next stage for us."

Binky and JP's show airs on Monday

"Obviously we don't take ourselves too seriously – so you'll see us learning about different birthing experiences," add the 27-year-old, who gave birth in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In fact, the couple – whose on/off relationship has kept Made In Chelsea viewers hooked for two years - have learned a lot while they've been filming. "We're not really book readers," laughs Binky, as Josh adds: "So we just decided to make a show! We have such a large demographic that we reach out to – all age groups in different countries - and we thought, actually, this could be a really wonderful opportunity to just inform people about different choices. It's educational."

Over the course of two one-hour episodes on E4 viewers will have a fly-on-the-wall insight into their hospital appointments, scans and India's first days, and, from JP grappling with buggies and car seats, to a naked photoshoot starring Binky and godfather Ollie Locke, expect to see plenty of highs and lows, laughter and tears and raw emotion as the pair face the realities of becoming new parents.

Says Binky: "It's harmless. It's just a bit of fun and we're enjoying it. If it wasn't for that I'd feel very lost without Made In Chelsea. I've done it for six years and it's quite scary, leaving. I've been in it since the very beginning so even though I've got other things I’m working on, I like being busy, and this has been really fun. I just thought, 'why not?'"

Binky & JP’s Baby: Born In Chelsea stars on E4 on Monday 3 July at 9pm