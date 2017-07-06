Has Sophie Turner just debunked a popular theory about her character on Game of Thrones? Sophie Turner doesn't think Sansa is interested in power

WARNING! Game of Thrones spoilers below!

Game of Thrones fans have long been speculating about the upcoming seventh series of the hugely popular fantasy TV show, with one of the most popular theories focusing on Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. Viewers have suggested that the eldest Stark daughter might team up with her on-and-off ally Littlefinger to go up against her half-brother (ahem, cousin) Jon Snow and claim the North for herself.

Sophie spoke about her character, Sansa

However, in a recent interview with The Red Bulletin, Sophie opened up about her character and revealed that she doesn't think Sansa would want to be a leader. When asked if she thought Sansa would end up on the Iron Throne, she said: "I think she would make a good ruler, as she's kept a clear head in spite of all the [difficulties] she's been through. But I don't think she has any desire for the throne. She's seen how horrible, malicious, sneaky and disgusting people can be at court, and she has no desire to be part of that. But if she did have to be a leader, she'd make a lot of changes."

Sansa is back in Winterfell by the season six finale

That being said, the star has previously spoken about how Sansa doesn't think that Jon would be a good ruler. Speaking at the San Diego Comic Con in 2016, she said: "I don't think she believes Jon is capable of running Winterfell and the North; she doesn't think he has the intellect, the knowledge, the experience that she has... and I concur. He has wonderful morals, those Stark morals, [so she thinks] that inevitably he'll make the good decision, but whether it's going to benefit anyone is another story"

The season six finale saw Sansa supporting Jon as he is proclaimed King of the North, before catching Littlefinger's eye and her smile noticeably dropping. The trailer also points to Littlefinger wanting Sansa to take over the North, as he can be heard saying: "Your father and brothers are gone and yet here you stand. The last, best hope against the coming storm."