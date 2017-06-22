Five things we learned watching the new Game of Thrones trailer Are you looking forward to season seven?

Game of Thrones' upcoming season seven has been kept largely under wraps, and so far none of the teasers, promotional photos or trailers have given us any insight into what to expect from the new series - until now! HBO have just released the latest trailer for the hit fantasy show, which will air 17 July. Here's what we learned from the new clip…

Bran gets back to Winterfell

We have been rooting for Bran to get back to the safety of Winterfell ever since he left it really. In the trailer, he can be spotted sitting in a wheelchair by the same weirwood tree Ned sits by in season one in the Godswood. We also know he pays a visit to Castle Black, as he and Meera can be seen waiting for the tunnel gates to open while Beyond the Wall.

Daenerys is in Dragonstone

After pulling down a dusty 'Stag on fire' banner in the trailer, we can officially glean that Daenerys has made it to Westeros and has set up camp in Dragonstone, a castle which is actually the ancestral home of the Targaryens, and where she was born.

Euron Greyjoy goes to King's Landing

Euron Greyjoy's ships can be seen sailing to King's Landing, and we would hazard a guess that he is planning on make an alliance with Queen Cersei and the Lannister family. Euron has been set up to be the biggest villain of this series after becoming King of the Iron Islands in season six, and indeed, actor Pilou Asbæk confirmed that Ramsay Bolton would look like "a little kid" after his actions in the upcoming season.

The Hound is in King's Landing

We might be wrong, but a man who looks very much like the Hound can be spotted in King's Landing, with a Lannister soldier stood nearby. Since fans have famously been hoping that the Hound will finally fight his hated older brother, the Mountain, in a battle, this could hint that 'Cleganebowl' might finally be taking place. Get hype!

There will be at least one huge battle

Lannister soldiers can be seen getting ready for battle, but the big question is: with who? There are moments in the trailer where Jaime Lannister can be spotted fighting and riding through fire with a lance, and Daenerys' Unsullied army are also spotted in battle. Could they be fighting each other? And if so, where would this leave Tyrion?

