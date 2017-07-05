Game of Thrones' star Raleigh Ritchie talks the show's end Raleigh Ritchie on his future plans, and what Game of Thrones character he'd most like to play...

Raleigh Ritchie is on his way to the top. Not only does he play a key character in HBO's smash hit show Game of Thrones, but he is also an award-nominated musician. After releasing his debut album, You're a Man Now, Boy, to highly positive reviews back in 2016, the star is now working on his follow-up album. And having watched him perform at the Belvedere Sunset Sessions in the Sky Gardens this week, HELLO! sat down with Raleigh to chat all things Game of Thrones, and to find out his future plans.

Raleigh is a successful musician

Asked what was next for him after the hugely popular fantasy series finishes, Raleigh joked: "Despair! No, I've got an album to finish so I'm thinking about that and then getting it out to people and then touring it...and making lots of really great videos. Yes, I'm really excited about this album and I feel like it's taken me a little while but now I understand what it is a little bit more. Anything that is worthwhile takes time, it's that struggle."

Raleigh plays Grey Worm in Game of Thrones

Raleigh, who has played the Unsullied's commander Grey Worm since season three, is an integral part of Daenerys Targaryen's storyline, meaning that he regularly films with the likes of Emilia Clark, Peter Dinklage and Nathalie Emmanuel. The 27-year-old revealed that although the crew are usually too tired to hang out after filming, they have a great relationship off-screen. "At the end of a day everyone is knackered because they are all up at 4am but we hang out at parties and stuff," he said. "Everyone is busy… (laughing) we hate each other!"

Raleigh performed at the Belvedere Sunset Sessions

Chatting about being able to play any other character in the Game of Thrones universe aside from Grey Worm, Raleigh revealed he'd most like to play Tommen's pet, Internet sensation Ser Pounce! "I would play Ser Pounce," he said. "He's the cat… also he's called Ser Pounce, I wanna play that guy, he's funny!"

