Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan quits

Mrs Brown's Boys actor Rory Cowan has quit the comedy. Rory has starred as Agnes' son Rory in both stage and screen versions of the show alongside Brendan O'Carroll for 26 years, but has now decided to walk away. He told the Irish Daily Mail: "I hadn't been happy working for the Mrs Brown's Boys company for the last 18 months to two years."

Rory didn't elaborate further on his reasons for wanting to leave, adding: "I'm not going into details about why I was unhappy. I did the final show [in London], packed my stuff into a small Waitrose plastic bag and just left the venue. I feel that 26 years is enough so I decided that it was time to go.



"I told Brendan on 16 June about my decision to leave. That's when I handed in my notice. I was supposed to leave at the end of that week, but Brendan said that would be impossible and asked if I'd stay on until the end of the London O2 gigs. So I agreed to that."

Mrs Brown's Boys started out as a stage show before being picked up by the BBC in 2011. It has gone on to become a huge ratings hit. The cast have performed sold-out shows around the world, and in 2014 a film titled Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie was released. Earlier this year, Mrs Brown – played by Brendan – even starred in her own chat show, with guests including Peter Andre, Pixie Lott and Ross Kemp.