WARNING! Contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season seven, episode two

Game of Thrones has released the new preview for season seven, episode three of the popular fantasy show. The episode, which is titled The Queen's Justice, directly follows the explosive events of Monday night's episode, in which Euron Greyjoy intercept Theon and Yara's fleet and take Yara hostage, while Theon manages to escape, leaving his sister behind.

Jon will finally meet Daenerys

The trailer begins with Daenerys Targaryen settled at Dragonstone, where she can be heard saying: "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms. And I will," while her three dragons are seen circling the castle. In the next shot, Euron arrives victorious at King's Landing in order to present his 'gift' to the new Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Cersei Lannister, who says: "The war has already begun. I've drawn first blood."

The next scene hints at Daenerys' army striking back against Cersei, with Tyrion saying: "Cersei will be ready. They know we're coming." The trailer then ends with the long-awaited moment when Jon Snow and Daenerys finally meet one another for the very first time, after Jon leaves the North with Sansa in charge in an attempt to rally with her army against the White Walker threat.

Speaking about his character in season seven, Kit Harington told The Hollywood Reporter: "[Jon] seems to be the one person who's gotten to leadership without actually asking for it. He started the series as an illegitimate black sheep in the family who's just going up to this, back and beyond, to achieve nothing. And now he's the King in the North. He never aimed for that. He never expected it. He never asked for it. I think he's proud of it, but I think he's going to have about ten seconds to be proud of it before he's right back in the proverbial poop." The third episode will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am on Monday 31 July in order to coincide with the US Sunday night showing, and will air once against at 9pm.