George RR Martin gives fans update on long-awaited Game of Thrones book It has been six years since George RR Martin published a novel in the Game of Thrones series

Fans of the Game of Thrones book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, have been waiting a long time for the release of the sixth novel in the series, the Winds of Winter. Now, the author of the novels, George RR Martin, has now given an update on the new novel suggesting that it could be published by next year.

Speaking about two other volumes from the world of Westeros, which will be based on the Targaryen dynasty before the events of Game of Thrones, he wrote: "No publication date has been set yet, but it's likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019. The second volume, which will carry the history from Aegon III up to Robert's Rebellion, is largely unwritten, so that one will be a few more years in coming."

George gave his fans an update on his next novel

Moving onto the much-anticipated new novel, the storyline of which has now been taken over by the popular TV adaptation of the book series, George wrote: "I've seen some truly weird reports about [Winds of Winter] on the internet of late… I don't know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I've been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both 'reports' are equally false and equally moronic. I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that's all I care to say."

The popular author then gave his fans a slither of hope, writing; "Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018... and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream."

Fans were quick to discuss George's latest post, with one writing: "As a writer, what George RR Martin has done is singular. He's gotten other people to care about his writer's block," while another added: "Take your time on WOW, and thank you for the world you created." However, others admitted that they were impatient to wait another year for the novel, with one writing: "It's been 17 years since I read the first 3 books...and the wait goes on."