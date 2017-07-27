Game of Thrones episode three photos hint at Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's long-awaited meeting – see the snaps! See the snaps of Jon Snow arriving to meet Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones!

Game of Thrones season seven is well underway, and so far we have been seen several beloved characters running into one another (Samwell and Jorah, Arya and Hot Pie), but the meeting we are most looking forward to – between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen - looks set to take place on Monday's episode, The Queen's Justice.

Jon and Davos arrive to meet Daenerys

New photos, released by Sky Atlantic, show Jon Snow arriving at Dragonstone with his second-in-command, Ser Davos, so that he can negotiate with Daenerys and convince her to join the fight against the White Walkers. From the pictures, it seems that the episode will focus heavily on the events at Dragonstone, as they also include a still of Tyrion apparently waiting for Jon's arrival while surrounded by Dothraki and the moment Jon appears to sees Daenerys for the first time.

Varys gives Daenerys council

There is also a sneak peek of Varys, who seems to be back in the Queen's good graces as he speaks conspiratorially with her while she sits on the throne. In another photo, Varys is speaking to Melisandre, who was banished from the North by Jon in the season six finale.

Varys speaks to Melisandre

The photos come shortly after the contents of Jorah's letter to Daenerys were revealed by HBO's Making Game of Throne blog. It read: "Khaleesi, I came to the Citadel in the last hope that the maesters could treat me, as you ordered. Even with all their arts, I am beyond any cure but the grave. I have had a longer life than I deserved, and I only wish I could've lived to see the world you're going to build, standing by your side. I have loved you since the moment I met you."