Corrie's Claire King teases her return to Emmerdale Will the soap star be reprising her role as Erica Holroyd?

Claire King's dramatic final scenes as Coronation Street's Erica Holroyd are set to air on Friday. And with her departure from the ITV soap imminent, rumours are rife that the actress is set to return to Emmerdale. Claire was asked about the speculation during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, and she didn't rule out reprising her role as Kim Tate. "It's one of those things, isn't it?" she told hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard. "I think the rumours started because the family in Emmerdale are moving out and I happen to be leaving Corrie at the same time.

Claire King teased about a possible return to Emmerdale on Good Morning Britain

"People have put two and two together, I guess – but I will say this, the door to Emmerdale is not locked. So, never say never." Of her upcoming plans, she added: "I'm actually quite busy at the moment. I'm off to do panto in Belfast, which I'm looking forward to as I have a lot of friends there. I've also got a film coming out in the autumn called Milk and Honey and I've also got a new TV series and documentary coming out. So, yes, I'm very busy. And whenever I do have some free time to myself, I like to sneak in a trip to Spain."

Claire starred as Kim Tate between 1989 and 1999

Claire, 54, played Kim Tate in Emmerdale for ten years, between 1989 and 1999. She then joined Coronation Street in 2014. Speaking about her departure from the Cobbles, Claire said: "Erica was such a different character to what I am usually perceived as playing. She was such a natural character and proper Coronation Street – but she's started changing a bit recently!

"Working on Corrie has been amazing, it's such an iconic show. I had a bucket list of jobs that I always wanted to do and Corrie was one of them. I wanted to walk on the cobbles and pour a pint in the Rovers return – and now I've done both."