Jodie Whittaker has opened up about playing the Doctor in the new series of Doctor Who, and revealed that she cried when she found out she had been given the rolet. Chatting to BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny, she spoke about the moment she discovered she had won the part, saying with a laugh: "I didn't faint, I played it really cool and cried! There was a long period of time and I found out that I'd got it during this job. I think there were a lot of cast members who were like, 'I can't believe you didn't tell me!'"

Speaking about how much the role of the Doctor, which has previously only been played by men, meant to her, she said: "It was incredibly emotional because my entire life has been spent as a child, all I ever wanted to do was to be an actor and I wanted to do it because I wanted to play pretend and that is the ultimate. I get to play an alien, a Time Lord and as a girl? Who knew?!"

The Broadchurch star also spoke fondly about Doctor Who's dedicated fan base, saying: "I haven't even done it yet and the fans are the most creative and enthusiastic people and it's so exciting to be a part of that. And also because I know a few people who have been in it and talking to them, it's like a moment in their lives and there's only a few people who knows what it's like! There's only 13 of us!"

The star admitted that she hadn't seen the reactions to the news as she isn't on any social media, adding: "It's a blessing and a curse. I've missed a lot of the fun stuff and probably the bad stuff because I'm not on any type of social media so if I get sent something it's a friend screenshotting and sending it to me."