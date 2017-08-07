Poldark musical in the works? Read the details Would you watch Poldark in musical form?!

The showrunner of Poldark, Debbie Horsfield, has revealed that she would love to turn the hit period drama into the West End musical. Speaking to the Sun about the future of the show after it eventually wraps up, she said: "I love a musical. You would obviously need great big show-stopping numbers in order to tell the story," adding: "It happened to Les Miserables, so you never know."

Would you watch a Poldark musical?

According to reports, Debbie has been discussing the possibility of making a musical with the show's composer, Anne Dudley, but admitted that the process would be difficult, saying: "The requirements and demands of a musical are very, very different." According to the show's star, Aidan Turner, the TV show will most likely end after its fifth season, to match the number of books from which the show was adapted. He told Women's Wear Daily: "I think we run out of things to do after series five, I think that would be our last one. Four was green-lit, five hasn't been yet, and it wouldn't be fair of me to green light it, but it's probably looking like it may happen."

Aidan hinted that there may only be five series

Debbie has also previously opened up about future seasons, telling Digital Spy: "We don't know how popular it's going to be; whether it'll continue to be popular, whether we'll be asked to do more." She also spoke about adapting the novels, adding: "To be honest, the thing is, we are huge fans of the books. I don't see any point in doing an adaptation if you're just going to go, 'We'll ignore the books.' The books are tremendous feats of storytelling and characterisation. The challenge usually is to do with the sheer massive material. And of course, the experience of reading the book is very different to the experience of consuming a television show."