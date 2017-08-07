WATCH: Game of Thrones season seven episode five promo is here Watch the latest promo trailer for Game of Thrones' new episode here!

The promo for Game of Thrones season seven, episode five is here! Next Monday's episode, titled Eastwatch, sees Daenerys' next step following her first military success, Jon Snow back in the North, and hints at this season's first confrontation with the White Walkers.

The trailer opens immediately following the events of the final scenes of episode four, where Daenerys has destroyed the Lannister army with the help of her dragon, Drogon, and the Dothraki. Speaking to the captured Lannister men, she says: "I'm not here to murder. Bend the knee and join me or refuse and die." The clip also hints that Dany's trust advisors, Tyrion and Varys, don't agree with her actions, as Varys can be heard telling his friend: "You need to find a way to make her listen."

The trailer also features Cersei's reaction to Daenerys' victory. Although Jaime's worrying fate wasn't revealed in the trailer, the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms was heard discussing tactics with Qyburn, and says: "Whatever stands in our way; we will defeat it." It appears that Daenerys also allowed Jon Snow to return to the North, where he presumably reunited with his siblings/cousins, Sansa, Arya and Bran, who have all finally returned home. He tells his army: "Bran saw the Night King and his army marching towards Eastwatch," hinting that they may have to travel beyond the Wall to meet them. It also raises the question of whether Bran told Jon about his true parentage, which has been a much-talked about storyline among fans after it was discovered in the season six finale.

Fans were quick to discuss the trailer in the YouTube comments section, with one person writing: "Anyone here had goosebumps when the dragon stormed the troops with fire in the first time with that AWESOME EPIC MUSIC," while another added: "'I am not here to murder. Bend the knee or refuse and die' Kind of hypocritical eh?"