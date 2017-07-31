WATCH: Game of Thrones season seven episode four promo is here! Are you already looking forward to next week's episode of Game of Thrones?

Warning! Contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season seven, episode three

Game of Thrones' seventh season is now well underway and the promo for the show's fourth episode, The Spoils of War, has now been released. In the short clip, Cersei appears to be in favour with the Iron Bank of Braavos, and can be heard telling Tycho Nestoris: "My only venture at this moment is re-establishing control over this continent and every person on it," to which he replies: "You can count on the Iron Bank as soon as the gold arrives."

Daenerys hints at taking action in the next episode

Dealing with the fallout of Tyrion's disastrous decision to attack Casterly Rock, leading to the destruction of the Tyrell army, Daenerys Targaryen says: "All of my allies are gone. I'm losing… Enough of the clever plans." This could suggest that Dany will do what she previously suggested; riding one of the dragons to attack the Lannister army, which is supported by the final shot of the trailer, which shows her flying on Drogon.

Jon Snow and Davos remain on Dragonstone

The trailer also includes a shot of Arya looking at Winterfell from afar, Sansa in her role as Warden of the North, Jaime finding a pile of gold, and a look of the knife belonging to Littlefinger. Fans on Reddit were quick to discuss their predictions for the next episode, with one writing: "I think Littlefinger may try to murder Bran with the same dagger the assassin tried to kill Bran with in the first season. Bran can't die right? Like, the story needs him for his knowledge powers," while another added: "'We'll be on your side as soon as the gold arrives.' Dragon comes swooping down. Methinks that gold ain't arriving."