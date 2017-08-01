Game of Thrones data leaked online after HBO hack Game of Thrones content has been leaked after a cyber-attack on HBO

HBO has become a victim of a cyber-attack. A group of hackers, who revealed that they had stolen a script from an upcoming episode of Game of Thrones along with episodes from two other series, sent an email to several reporters following the hack, which read: "Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What's its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones… You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the word." They concluded their message with: "HBO is falling."

READ: George RR Martin gives fans update on long-awaited Game of Thrones book

The hackers stole details about upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones

The network confirmed that a cyber incident had taken place, and released a statement which read: "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."

GALLERY: Take a look inside Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's California home

The two stolen episodes, which were taken from Ballers and Room 104 have already been leaked online, along with the script from next week's episode of Game of Thrones. In an email to company employees, HBO's chairman and CEO Richard Plepler wrote: "As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us."

Three episodes of season seven have aired so far

Fans of the fantasy show were quick to discuss the link, with one writing: "The No-Spoiler Wall just got 10 feet higher," while another added: "This is why we can't have nice things. I hope nobody posts stolen #GameOfThrones spoilers where I can see them."