Strictly 2017: 11th celebrity contestant revealed! The line-up for the new series is nearly complete…

The 11th celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2017 has been revealed. Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins will be taking to the dance floor this year, in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy. The news was announced live on Monday's episode of the breakfast show. Speaking about her decision to sign up, Charlotte said: "I am so thrilled to be one of the contestants on Strictly this year! I've always been a big fan of the show. It is a dream come true to be taking part and I'll be following in the footsteps of my Good Morning Britain colleagues. I'm looking forward to stepping out from behind the news desk to cha-cha-cha my way across the dancefloor!"

Charlotte Hawkins is the 11th confirmed Strictly celebrity contestant

Newsreader Charlotte is best known as one of the anchors on GMB. Prior to that, she worked on Sky's Sunrise for seven years with Eamonn Holmes and hosted her own daily show featuring news and interviews.

Charlotte, 42, joins Brian Conley, Susan Calman, Aston Merrygold, Simon Rimmer, Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King, who have also been confirmed for the new series. More celebrity contestants will be announced in due course.

Strictly will begin again on BBC One in September. It will be the first series without Len Goodman on the judging panel; Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood will instead be joined by international ballroom champion Shirley Ballas in the head judge role.