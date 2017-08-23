Game of Thrones' season finale title has fans talking – find out why! Are you looking forward to Game of Thrones' season finale?

Game of Thrones season seven finale will air in the UK on Monday, and HBO has now confirmed the elusive name of the episode - The Dragon and the Wolf. The meaning behind the name already has fans of the show discussing theories on who the title could be referring to. The network also confirmed that it will be the fantasy show's longest ever episode, and will run at 79 minutes, 43 seconds.

Fans have been sharing their disappointment that the fantasy series will soon come to an end, with one writing: "I'm DREADING this episode. I know it'll be epic and incredible but I also know [they] are gonna gut us then make us wait 2 years," while another added: "WTF!! FINALE already???? Waaaaaah!! Jon Snow and Daenerys romance is just getting started."

Some fans think the episode title refers to Dany and Jon

Many people were quick to point out that the 'dragon' and 'wolf' in the title could refer to Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, with one fan tweeting: "The title for 7x07 is the dragon and the wolf this episode belongs to Jonerys." Although this is likely, as - viewers have seen romance blossom between the pair in season seven - others were quick to point out that the title could have several meanings. One person wrote: "Dragon and the Wolf? 95% chance this has little to do with Jon and Dany and more to do with Rhaegar and Lyanna." Another joked: "Y'all might be thinking the dragon and the wolf is about Rhaegar x Lyanna or Dany x Jon but it's actually about Drogon and Ghost."

As fans of the show will know, Jon Snow is almost certainly a Targaryen, whose parents were Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, and as such many viewers are expecting to see a flashback to their relationship at some point in the finale. On Reddit, one fan wrote: "Rhaegar and Lyanna flashback? 79 min episode? I'm good with that."