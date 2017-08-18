Kit Harington pretends to be dragon on Game of Thrones set – watch the hilarious video Kit Harington pretended to be one of Daenerys' dragons in a funny clip

Warning! Spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke has shared a video of her Game of Thrones co-star, Kit Harington, pretending to be a dragon while dressed in his costume as Jon Snow. Using his cloak for wings, the star used to windy weather to flap his cloak around, while Emilia can be heard laughing while filming him. She then posted the video to Instagram, writing: "I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them. #youknownothingjonsnow #butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat #everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere."

The video quickly went viral, with one person writing: "Kit Harington auditioning for Batman," while another added: "Haha. That's the cutest thing I saw on the internet today." Others were quick to reference events from the TV show, with one writing: "Olenna: Be a dragon... Jon: OK," while another wrote: "I am King of the North. I am the undead. I am Batman."

This isn't the first time Emilia has shared snaps of Kit on the set of Game of Thrones season seven after their characters finally met for the first time. The star shared a photo of herself looking shocked while pointing at Kit, and wrote; "Wait..... did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems."

Emilia and Kit filmed scenes together

Although the cast appear to have had a great time on set, season seven has had plenty of difficulties with online leaks after hackers stole one episode, and HBO Spain accidentally aired another several days ahead of schedule. Responding to the hack, a statement from HBO reads: "We are not in communication with the hacker and we're not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in."