Eamonn Holmes has a very cheeky response to Ruth Langsford's low Strictly Come Dancing odds The doting husband defended his wife after low betting odds were made against her winning

Eamonn Holmes has hit back with a hilarious, and very cheeky, response following Ruth Langsford's low betting odds to win Strictly Come Dancing. Last week, Ladbrokes ranked Ruth's chances of winning the show as 66-1, but Eamonn doesn’t agree. The doting husband told The Mirror: "All I can say is that whoever dreamt up that price obviously has never seen her bottom twerking on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway!"

Last week Ruth and Eamonn discovered the low betting odds while on This Morning

Last week, Ruth too opened up about the "unfair," odds while appearing on This Morning. She said: "I'm 66-1! It's embarrassing, I'm at the bottom and we haven't even started yet! It's a bit unfair. What are they judging me on?" Eamonn previously revealed his nerves at Ruth appearing on the popular BBC dance contest. The This Morning co-host took to his social media pages after his wife was announced as the third celebrity, writing: "My darling wife will be in The #Strictly line up. I'm so proud... and so worried."

Eamonn believes that his wife will be just fine on Strictly Come Dancing

Of her new appointment, Ruth, 57, shared: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!"

Ruth was the third celebrity to be unveiled to take part in the BBC show, joining the likes of The Saturdays star Mollie King, EastEnders actor Davood Ghadam and former Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkins. This year will mark Shirley Ballas' first stint as head judge, taking over from Len Goodman. She will be joined on the show by three new professionals: Amy Dowden from South Wales, Australian dancer Dianne Buswell and Ukraine's Nadiya Bychkova, who will join the Strictly crew when the award-winning entertainment series returns in September to BBC One.