Eamonn Holmes has addressed the Strictly Come Dancing 'curse' and joked that he worries about his wife Ruth Langsford, who is set to star in this year's show. The couple were speaking to Love Island's Marcel Somerville about relationship advice on This Morning, when Ruth turned to her husband and asked: "Do you need any advice?"

"No, no I don't need any advice," Eamonn replied, before joking: "Well, what happens if your wife runs off and leaves you with another dancer?" He then added: "That's a whole other story. That may not happen." Eamonn was referring to the so-called Strictly 'curse' which has seen some contestants end their relationships to be with their dance partners. The Northern Irish presenter and his wife Ruth, both 57, have been together for 21 years and married for seven. They share a son, Jack.

Jokes aside, Eamonn will no doubt be supporting his wife as she takes on her new dance challenge. Ruth was the third celebrity contestant to be announced earlier this month, with the TV star admitting: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!"

On Tuesday, Ruth was forced to laugh off the betting odds, saying: "I'm 66-1! It's embarrassing, I'm at the bottom and we haven't even started yet! It's a bit unfair. What are they judging me on?" Her husband Eamonn joked: "You could get the sympathy vote!" He then added: "I wouldn't want you to go on for too long, not in the first week but perhaps the second," before Ruth replied: "No, I'm in it to win it!" Eamonn also shared a post on Twitter, defending his wife and writing: "I'm the first 2 b realistic about @RuthieeL's chances on #Strictly but 2 make her bottom of the list @Ladbrokes - is to underestimate her."