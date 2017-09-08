Carol McGiffin upset after being left out of Loose Women 18th birthday party The former Loose Women star has hit back on Twitter after she failed to secure an invite

Carol McGiffin has taken to Twitter expressing her sadness after she failed to secure an invite to Loose Women's 18th birthday bash. The 57-year-old shared a series of tweets, writing: "Not furious, not surprised, just a teeny bit sad." Carol, who stopped presenting on the panel back in 2013, sarcastically replied to one fan: "Don't be daft Aaron, I only did 13 years and over 1,000 shows, why would I even be asked???!!!"

Another fan asked if she had upset show bosses, with Carol replying: "Dunno. Maybe it's because We (the old gang) left and the show stopped winning awards? Who knows? X." The TV star also went on to say she had been "airbrushed from LW history." The Loose Women Twitter account posted a picture of the panel, including Carol, writing: "Soooooo many incredible women on the show over the past 18 years. Don't miss the show tomorrow to celebrate! 12.30pm on @ITV #LooseWomen18." The presenter tweeted back with: "Phew! So I was there... it wasn't a dream?"

Loose Women celebrated its 18th birthday

Carol opens up about her struggles with alcohol

Friday marked a milestone for the show as it celebrated its 18th birthday with a jam-packed series of surprises. Baroness Karren Brady returned to the Loose Women panel to complete the original line-up alongside Jane Moore, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha. Baroness Brady, 48, has been a panellist from the very start. She said: "It was really good for four women to get together, to debate issues, to talk about things that were important, to have our voice, to champion things."

Don't be daft Aaron, I only did 13 years and over 1,000 shows, why would I even be asked???!!! 🙄🙄🙄🍌🍌🍌xxx https://t.co/BFL3OcWbA1 — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 7, 2017

Former Loose Women presenter, Sherrie Hewson, also made a return to the panel. The 66-year-old has appeared on almost 900 episodes and feels particularly attached to the show. "I don't know what I would have done without Loose Women," she said. "I don't know what I would have done without the friendship that this show gives you. It's amazing… it's making me upset."

Catch up with all the latest Loose Women news!