With autumn fast-approaching, now would be the perfect time to swap flip flops for slippers and a cocktail for a cup of tea, and settle in for some good old fashioned bad weather television! Netflix has some amazing shows and films being released on its streaming services in the next three months, and we have rounded up our top picks to snuggle up and watch!

Outlander season three

Outlander is based on the bestselling romance novels by Diana Gabaldon, and follows WWII nurse Claire Randall after she falls through time, finding herself stuck in 17th century Scotland and falling in love with the handsome Highlander, Jamie Fraser. Despite the slightly unusual premise, the main character's amazing chemistry and the gripping story has enraptured viewers, and season three will be released on Netflix in mid-September.

First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie's long-awaited film, which focuses on the Cambodian genocide. The story follows a little girl, Loung Ung, as she and her family are torn apart by Khmer Rouge, a communist party who committed the mass genocide. Early reviews have been very positive, so you can watch the Netflix original from 15 September.

The Good Place

This relatively unknown comedy will soon have you recommending it to all of your friends. The story follows Eleanor, a selfish woman who finds herself in the 'Good Place' after being killed. After realising that she is only there due to the clerical error, Eleanor decides to better herself to fit into the Good Place, and to avoid being caught. The hilarious show's second series will arrive at Netflix on 21 September.

Gerald's Game

Attention Stephen King fans! This psychological thriller follows a woman who is stuck handcuffed to a bed after a game with her husband goes badly wrong, leaving her trapped and utterly defenceless. The trailer alone is enough to convince you to keep your phone battery charged at all time AND enable Siri!

Stranger Things series two

Fans have been desperate to find out what will happen in the second series of Stranger Things since the season one finale in 2016! The story will continue to follow the gang of friends – Mike, Dustin, Will and Lucas – as they learn more about the Upside Down, and finally find out just what came of Eleven. The show will be released in one go on Netflix on 27 October, so you have time to catch up!

Alias Grace

Following the success of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale comes another adaptation of one of her bestselling novels. The story focuses on the life of Grace, a maid who is imprisoned for murder and the events in her life that led up to her being accused of the crime. But did she really do it?