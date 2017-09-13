Hollyoaks confirms death of actor Terence Harvey Star played Alistair Longford between 2004 and 2010

Hollyoaks has paid tribute to actor Terence Harvey, who has sadly passed away. Terence was best known for playing Alistair Longford on the channel 4 soap between 2004 and 2010. Producer Bryan Kirkwood took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news of the star's death, writing: "It's with sadness we share the news that friend of Hollyoaks, Terence Harvey, has died. Along with many other roles on TV over the years, Terence played Alistair Longford on Hollyoaks, the grandfather of Texas and India, and Cindy's millionaire second husband. Hollyoaks sends our love and condolences to Terence's family."

RIP Terence Harvey, who played Alistair Longford, a fantastic actor and friend of #Hollyoaks… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5XtyH66QOr — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) 12 September 2017

Terence's wealthy character on the soap was seduced by Cindy Cunningham, who romanced him with a plan to get his money. The pair tied the knot and jetted away on honeymoon; however, Cindy later returned to explain that her husband had died in mysterious circumstances during their skiing holiday.

Terence starred alongside Sharon Stone in Basic Instict 2

Along with Hollyoaks, Terence appeared in BBC soap EastEnders playing a judge, and other TV shows including Waking The Dead, Hustle, Mr Selfridge, Poirot, and Downton Abbey. He also enjoyed Hollywood success, starring in films such as From Hell, Basic Instinct 2 and Johnny English. His last screen credit was in this year's British-Indian historical drama Viceroy's House, alongside Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and Michael Gambon.

Director Steve Hughes was among those paying tribute to Terence. He tweeted: "Sad to hear about the death of character actor Terence Harvey. He starred in the last ep of Doctors I did in 2009. Great actor. Lovely man."