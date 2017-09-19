Coronation Street spoiler! Eva Price and Maria Connor clash in dramatic wedding scenes Corrie's wedding scene is set to air on Wednesday night

It's set to be one of Coronation Street's most dramatic weddings! On Wednesday night, ITV viewers will get to see Eva Price take the ultimate revenge on former best friend Maria Connor. Ahead of the dramatic double bill, soap bosses have released teaser pictures which show the furious bride push her love rival into the fountain - before jumping in after her and dunking the terrified hairdresser under the water whilst stunned wedding guests look on.

Earlier this week, over seven million viewers saw Maria ruin Aidan and Eva's wedding by gate-crashing the ceremony and revealing that Eva is faking her pregnancy. Eva, played by Catherine Tyldesley, had spent months planning her revenge against Aidan (Shayne Ward) and Maria (Samia Longchambon) after discovering they had been having an affair behind her back, and planned to expose her cheating fiancé during their vows. But when he confessed to the affair on the morning of the wedding, Eva decided that she still loved him and wanted to marry him.

Eva gets the ultimate revenge on former best friend Maria

During Tuesday's Loose Women, actress Samia opened up about the soap's much-anticipated showdown. "I was ripping Cath's hair extensions, she was dunking my head under the water – we properly went for it," Samia said, revealing that there was even a paramedic on standby while they filmed their fight scenes in a fountain: "We were in there for two and a half hours. We had a paramedic on set!" she told the panel. Despite the drama, it was a lot of fun to act out. "It's been a terrific storyline. We were rushing to each other saying 'Have you seen what you do to me?'" Samia said.

Stunned guests watch on as the two women fight

Tune in on Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV to find out if Aidan and Eva will finally tie the knot.