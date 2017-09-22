Frankie Bridge addresses Mollie King and AJ Pritchard's Strictly 'romance' The Saturdays singer has been sharing very cosy photos with her dance partner

Mollie King and her Strictly Come Dancing partner AJ Pritchard have been sharing some rather cosy photos on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that a romance could be on the cards. The pair have been having a ball at rehearsals, with Mollie calling AJ a "gent" and "baby". But her best friend and fellow The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has addressed those rumours, saying: "I've completely missed this! Everyone's been saying that apparently she's got a romance with AJ, and I'm like, 'Well she has not told me!'"

Frankie, who was speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online, added: "Because they're a man and a woman together, it must be love! The thing is with them, at least there can't be the 'Strictly curse' because they're both single, so if they do get together then good on them, but as far as I'm aware, they're just friends. But I suppose, we'll see."

When you've literally learnt ONE move and are playing it totally cool 😂🙈😂🙈 #AboutLastNight @aj11ace A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Mollie and her dance partner AJ have been having a ball

Naturally, Frankie, who finished runner-up in the show in 2014, is Team Mollie all the way. "100 per cent I'll be cheering her on and watching every weekend, obviously to support Molls," said Frankie. "And obviously for the other guys, I'm still really good friends with a lot of them. It's nice to see how they're all doing but obviously I'll be rooting for Mollie. I think she's going to be amazing and she's going to look so hot in all those costumes."

How Frankie can relate to Duchess Kate's morning sickness

Another amazing day with this one @Aj11Ace!! Can't believe it's only 3 days until the FIRST LIVE SHOW! All these nerves got us feeling peckish! #Strictly 🍪☕️ A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) on Sep 20, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

The couple are already facing romance rumours

Frankie was speaking at the launch of the #FeelSuper Campaign, which is running for its third year and encourages shoppers at Superdrug to buy P&G products, with funds donated to Marie Curie. "It's just perfect for people to get involved in, it's not hard, you're buying products that you would need every day like toothpaste," said Frankie. "One product equals one donation. Each product is going towards an amazing cause, I think that's why it's been so successful."

Strictly 2017: Official couples' pictures

Loading the player...

Frankie Bridge is supporting the #FeelSuper Campaign for the third year, continuing to raise funds for Marie Curie and hoping to reach £500,000 this year. From the 20th September to the 17th October you can get involved and #FeelSuper at Superdrug with brands such as Oral B, Olay, Gillette, Pantene and many more. One product = One donation.