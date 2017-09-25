Suranne Jones' next project has been revealed! Suranne Jones will play Miss Pinkerton in a new adaptation of Vanity Fair

Suranne Jones will star in a new ITV adaptation of Vanity Fair, it has been revealed. The Doctor Foster actress will play Miss Pinkerton in the adaptation of William Makespeace Thackeray's classic novel. ITV has teamed up with Amazon Studios for the upcoming show, which has a huge, star-studded cast including Bates Motel actress Olivia Cooke as Becky, Johnny Flynn as Dobbin and Martin Clunes as Sir Pitt Crawley.

Olivia Cooke will play Becky Sharp

Speaking about the project, which follows a young woman named Becky Sharp as she attempts to reach the top of English Society, ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said: "Vanity Fair feels like the perfect classic to adapt for ITV, and Gwyneth Hughes' stunning scripts bring the novel to life in a way that will really connect with a modern audience. The question was always who would be our perfect Becky Sharp and that is undoubtedly Olivia Cooke! So we are thrilled she has agreed to play Becky, in what promises to be a very exciting new drama for ITV next year."

Mammoth Screen's Managing Director Damien Timmer added: "Vanity Fair is a massive rollercoaster of a story and we've assembled an ensemble cast of real range to do it justice, from fast rising stars like Johnny Flynn and Tom Bateman to stage legends like Simon Russell Beale and household names like Suranne Jones and Martin Clunes, all orbiting Olivia Cooke's irresistible Becky as she conquers the 21st century."

Suranne is currenty playing Gemma Foster in Doctor Foster

Suranne is currently playing Dr Gemma Foster in ITV's Doctor Foster, and the actress opened up about new series while on The Jonathan Ross Show. She said: "I certainly wouldn't give my husband, sorry Laurence, the opportunity for us to move on. Not [after] two years. He had a whole separate life going on in the show. I think I'm clean cut, if you want to be with someone else, be with someone else."