Lord Sugar has made a dramatic claim that is sure to shock his frenemy Piers Morgan. The Apprentice host and the Good Morning Britain presenter famously fell out in 2007 and have been feuding ever since, with Lord Sugar admitting that Piers has never forgiven him for firing him from Celebrity Apprentice.

Speaking to press at the launch of The Apprentice, Lord Sugar boldly revealed: "I think actually it was me who launched his television career. No seriously, I'm being absolutely serious. I knew him from the Mirror. He went from being the editor of the Mirror, he got fired from there for his famous front-page thing and he wanted to do something in TV.

"He actually phoned me up and when he heard that Celebrity Apprentice was on, he said, 'Please can I do it?' And that's the first time he appeared on television. And then afterwards I coached him how to win the American Apprentice; seriously, you should have been a fly on the wall."

When asked whether he would appear on Piers' breakfast show to promote the 13th series of The Apprentice, Lord Sugar said: "I'll be there on the 11th October, I'll get my boxing gloves ready. He actually, he doesn't stop talking about how he won the American Apprentice. It's so boring. You see Susanna Reid yawning every time he brings it up and every time he mentions what a good friend he is of President Trump, who incidentally he hasn't spoken to since he's won the election."

The Apprentice returns next week

At the press launch, which HELLO! Online attended, Lord Sugar also spoke about the vast differences between himself and President Trump. The politician hosted the American version of the show from 2003 for 14 seasons. "Well he hasn't had to fire people, they seem to have left," said Lord Sugar of Trump's management skills.

"He's gone through quite a few people. He has a very simple process. If you don't agree with him, you're out. It's as simple as that. His communication skills with Kim Jong-un are quite comical really. They should make a show over it. No, we're completely different people, which is why we're a success, and that's why the American Apprentice programme has been canned."