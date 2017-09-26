Ian melts hearts during First Dates appearance Ian from First Dates won the Internet's heart after Monday night's episode

The Internet has fallen in love with one of the contestants on Monday night's episode of First Dates. Ian, a science technician, met nursery nurse Stacie for the very first time, and although the pair didn't quite hit it off as they struggled to think of things to talk about, viewers were quick to praise Ian and encouraged him to continue trying to find love.

One person tweeted: "Ian. Bless his cottons. Love him already. Please go well for him. Please please please #FirstDates," while another added: "Aww Ian is my favourite person on @FirstDates I'm proper rooting for him. I'll be his mate 100% #FirstDates." Ian's friends were also quick to support him, with one writing: "Just learned Ian my old flatmate at uni was on Channel 4's First Dates tonight," while another added: "Solid bloke and good friend during my first year. Good on him for doing the show."

Viewers were quick to praise Ian

Speaking about his dating experience, Ian said: "It's my first time ever dating anyone… Depending on who I'm talking to I'd say I was the most awesome guy on the planet or a science nerd, and here I am!" The pair were clearly shy during their encounter, and Stacie told the camera: "I like to think there's someone out there for everyone. Someone who hasn't been on many dates probably is quite a good thing, then they'll know how I feel as well." Although the pair decided they were better off as friends, viewers were quick to request that Ian return to the show, with one writing: "Get Ian another date, he is such a lovely guy! My heart is breaking for him #FirstDates," while another added: "I bet next time Ian smashes it out of the park with a bit of practice under his belt. #FirstDates."