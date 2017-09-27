Strictly 2017: week 2 songs and dances revealed! Celebs are gearing up for the second live show

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the list of songs and dances for week two's show. The first live show of the 2017 series saw Aston Merrygold and his partner Janette Manrara top the leaderboard, with 31 points, having impressed with a foxtrot performed to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr. Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford and her partner Anton Du Beke found themselves in joint last position with Brian Conley and Amy Dowden, with both pairs receiving 16 points from the judges. But that could all change this weekend, when viewers at home have their first chance to vote for their favourite couple. Then, on Sunday, the first celebrity contestant and their partner will be leaving the competition.

Scroll down to see the full list of songs and dances for Strictly week two…

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez – Paso Doble to Ven a Bailar by Jennifer Lopez

Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole – Cha Cha to Sugar by Maroon 5

Cizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev – Foxtrot to I'm A Woman from Smokey Joe's Café

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice – Viennese Waltz to She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec – Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi by Josh Groban

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard – Tango to Addicted to Love by Tina Turner

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke – Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and the Varsity Rhythm Boys

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton – Charleston to If You Knew Suzie by Enoch Light and The Charleston City All-Stars

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara – Salsa to Despacito (remix) by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, ft. Justin Bieber

Brian Conley and Amy Dowden – Cha Cha to Shake Your Groove Thing by Peaches and Herb

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova – Quickstep to Last Night by The Strokes

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones – Tango to Castle on the Hill by Ed Sheeran

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse – Jive to Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry

Rev. Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell – American Smooth to Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton – Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone by Rodgers and Hammerstein