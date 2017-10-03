Loading the player...

Eamonn Holmes has landed a surprising new children's TV gig The This Morning host will narrate a new CBeebies show

From Sky News Sunrise to This Morning, Eamonn Holmes has landed a surprising new TV gig. The broadcaster is entering the world of children's television, and will lend his voice to a new CBeebies show called Biggleton. The 25-episode programme, which airs next month, will feature a cast of five to seven-year-olds playing out their own version of the grown-up world. "I have been asked by the BBC to voice an animation programme, a children's animation programme for CBeebies called Biggleton," Eamonn revealed to The Sun. "It is like Trumpton or Camberwick Green. I will be saying things like, 'It was a cloudy day in Biggleton.'"

The Northern Irish presenter, 57, admitted he was "totally surprised" to be approached by show bosses. "I mean why come to me?" he said. "And they want me to sing." Eamonn was set the task of singing Nellie The Elephant in front of producers during the audition. "I don't know if it is fantastic but I would be lying to you if I did not say I was tickled," he laughed. Channel boss Kay Benbow has confirmed Eamonn's new role, saying she is "thrilled" to welcome him to CBeebies and introduce his warmth and humour to the show.

While Eamonn prepares for his new TV gig, he has also been supporting his wife Ruth Langsford, also 57, on her Strictly Come Dancing journey. Ruth has been paired with professional dancer Anton Du Beke, and is loving every second of appearing on the hit dance show. In an exclusive video for HELLO! Online, the couple chatted about the Strictly experience, with Ruth admitting she wouldn't want to see her husband paired with any of the professional female dancers.

"Could you have tolerated that?" Eamonn asked his wife, to which Ruth replied: "No because they're all gorgeous and I would find it hard watching you get up close and personal with them, and I'm a jealous woman." Eamonn went on to praise Ruth's work ethic, saying: "She is one of the most organised people that you will ever meet, and that's from her military upbringing. She's from a military family. She can pack a kit bag. She can do a schedule. You've got an amazing work ethic and I'm very proud of you."