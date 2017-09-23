Strictly secrets: Ruth Langsford admits she'd be too jealous to watch Eamonn Holmes with Strictly dancers The couple reveal how training is going for Strictly contestant Ruth

Strictly Come Dancing star Ruth Langsford is taking to the dance floor on Saturday evening with professional dancer Anton Du Beke and the TV presenter is loving every second of appearing on the hit show. Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes exclusively chatted to HELLO! about the Strictly experience, with the famous couple revealing how training is going this week.

Loading the player...

In the video chat Eamonn asks Ruth how she would feel if the tables were turned and she had to watch him be paired up with a professional female dancer. “Could you have tolerated that?” he asks his wife. Ruth replies: “No because they’re all gorgeous and I would find it hard watching you get up close and personal with them, and I’m a jealous woman.”

READ: This Morning team leave Ruth Langsford 'overwhelmed' ahead of Strictly debut

Eamonn then asks his wife: “What do you do when you get down in the dumps and you think I’m too tired, I’ve got so much on. Have you ever thought it’s too much for you?” Ruth says: “No I’m trying not to. I’m trying really hard not to think anything negative because I think this is an opportunity that so many people would love. Strictly is not just dancing. It’s the whole Strictly experience. It’s being there, the dancers, the hair and make-up - it’s like theatre.”

Eamonn compliments his wife’s work ethic in the chat, saying: “She is one of the most organised people that you will ever meet, and that’s from her military upbringing. She’s from a military family. She can pack a kit bag. She can do a schedule. You’ve got an amazing work ethic and I’m very proud of you.”

Watch Ruth and Anton dance on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, from 6.25pm on BBC1.