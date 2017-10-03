Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel talks possible season three - read the details Bertie Carvel couldn't give much away about Doctor Foster's future during an interview with This Morning

Bertie Carvel visited This Morning on Tuesday to talk about Doctor Foster, admitting that he had to keep tight-lipped about the much-anticipated season finale. Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, he said: "I can't say anything. We'll have to sit here and amuse ourselves and play Tetris. I read in the press that I fear for my life, I can happily tell you that's not true!"

Bertie opened up about the season finale

Speaking about the much-loved series, which follows Dr Gemma Foster as she struggles following her divorce from her cheating husband, he continued: "It's about justice. It's about revenge and what should happen when things go wrong. I think that Mike Bartlett is writing something in conversation with the nation's appetite for revenge. I would like to think redemption is possible for anyone at any stage." Speaking about the third series, Bertie said: "Your guess is as good as mine. This may be my final ever appearance on television, so how could I comment on a third series!"

The season finale airs on Tuesday night

Viewers were quick to discuss Bertie's appearance on the show, with some suggesting that the actor seemed unenthusiastic about his interview. One person wrote: "Wow. Bertie Carvel playing the role of someone that really didn't want to be there on #ThisMorning," while another added: "The actor who plays Simon foster is being a little rude in my opinion! #DoctorFoster #ThisMorning."

Bertie has previously opened up about his character to Radio Times, saying: "I'm aware that there are people on the internet saying how much they hate Simon Foster. With the millions who watch it, there are likely to be one or two who can't distinguish between me and the character." He added: "So I suppose that puts me at risk. And at the level of the really famous actors - which I'm not - you might be sensible to think about your security."