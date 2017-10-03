Could the Downton Abbey film finally be happening? Would you like to see a Downton Abbey film?

Downton Abbey' s official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have hinted that a film of the popular TV show could finally be in the works, after months of speculation! The social media accounts for the popular period drama posted the same photo of Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) and Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), with a caption that read: "Something big is happening at Downton!"

NBCUniversal International Studios president, Michael Edelstein, has previously confirmed that the film will be in production next year, telling Associated Press: "There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time. We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year." However, Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) was unaware of the news, saying: "Well, tell my agent, because we're still waiting to know. We're hoping that will happen soon."

It is unclear whether Dame Maggie Smith will rejoin the cast, as she previously revealed that she thought making a film would be "meandering". Chatting at the British Film Institute, she said: "They talk about there being a film but who knows. I hope you might tell me if you do know. I just think it's squeezing it dry, do you know what I mean? I don't know what it could possibly be. It's too meandering."