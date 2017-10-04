Loading the player...

Julian Fellowes talks possibility of Downton Abbey film: 'It's a logistical challenge' Julian Fellowes admitted he "didn't know anything" about the Downton Abbey announcement

Julian Fellowes opened up about the possibility of a Downton Abbey film, admitting that the biggest challenge about the much-anticipated adaptation is bringing all of the ensemble cast together. Chatting at the BFI Luminous Gala on Tuesday night, he told reporters: "I hope there's going to be a film, I'm really supportive of it. I think the issue will be rounding up all the actors because they are all stars now, you know, and they're in series in America and Britain and the West End and Broadway and so on, and so it will be a logistical challenge as they say. I imagine that is what they have to overcome, but I don't know any more than you do!"

The creator of the popular show admitted that he was unaware of the announcement teased on the popular show's social media accounts. "I've only just learned about this, 'There will soon be an announcement!' And then it was deleted," he said. "But I didn't know anything about it being put on or taken off! So I don't know!" Julian then added that he "hope[d]" the adaptation would be made.

NBCUniversal International Studios president, Michael Edelstein, has previously confirmed that the film will be in production next year, telling Associated Press: "There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time. We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."