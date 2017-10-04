Kim Cattrall insists she didn't shut down Sex and the City 3 film The actress also said leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker 'could have been nicer'

Kim Cattrall has denied claims that she is the reason a third Sex and the City film is not being made. Recent reports suggested that Kim would only star in another film if Warner Bros. produced other movies she was working on, but the actress has strongly refuted those claims. Speaking on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Kim said: "The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous. The inference is from some unknown source, the inference is, is that I am a diva, that I've held up production in some way that, 'oh now we don't get to make our movie because of you.'"

Kim, 61, has been embroiled in a Twitter feud with her former co-stars, and called out the show's leading lady, Sarah Jessica Parker. "Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. I don't know what her issue is, I never have," said Kim. The actress, who played publicist Samantha Jones on the show, also revealed that she hasn't kept in touch with the other girls, going as far as to call their relationship "toxic".

"The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no," said Kim

"They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don't see them," she explained. "The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over. I've moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they're about me making decisions for me, not my career, for me."

Last week, Sarah Jessica, 52, confirmed that the planned third Sex and the City film had been cancelled. She told Extra: "It's not halted. It's over. We're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Sex and the City 3 has been shelved

Kim denied that she was the driving force behind the cancellation because of her 'diva demands', tweeting: "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film.... & that was back in 2016." However, her former co-stars seemed to disagree. Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte on the show, liked a tweet from the singer Sia which read: "Ok. @wbpictures can I just play Samantha and we give the people more Sex and the City? We'll just pretend I had lots of plastic surgery!" Willie Garson, who played Stanford, also retweeted an article that purported that Kim was the reason behind the film's cancellation. And in a since-deleted tweet, he wrote: "And that, is that. And sadly, the reasons are true."