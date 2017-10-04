Doctor Foster star Tom looks unrecognisable in real life - see picture Troubled son Tom is played by Tom Taylor

Doctor Foster star Tom Taylor looks unrecognisable in real life! The child star, who plays Tom - the troubled teenage son of Gemma and Simon Foster - underwent a dramatic transformation for his role, given that he normally rocks bleached blond hair. Over on his Instagram page, the 16-year-old has shared a series of photos showing off his everyday look, and it seems his followers are big fans. "You suit that blonde," one wrote, while another added: "I love your hair."

Tom Taylor has blonde hair!

Tuesday night saw the second series of Doctor Foster end on an explosive cliffhanger as Gemma, played by Suranne Jones, saved her ex-husband Simon's life before discovering that their teenage son had run away from home. Although the BBC are yet to confirm whether the gritty drama will be back for a third series, show writer Mike Bartlett has hinted that the ending has left the door open for more. He told Radio Times: "You can see the ending. Tom's gone. So there's a question mark."

Loading the player...

He added: "I think it works as an end to this series and all the things that have been going on. Clearly there's potential there. But obviously there would have to be lots of conversations. We need to talk - Suranne and I and lots of other people need to have lots of conversations and we'll see." After the finale aired, the BBC cryptically tweeted: "Gone… but never, ever forgotten. Thank you for joining us for #DoctorFoster."

STORY: Doctor Foster's Bertie Carvel talks possible season three

Fans have since asked for another series in order to get answers for their unanswered questions. "It's not that we want series 3 of #DoctorFoster, but we're demanding it. One of the best shows on TV that has you on the edge of your seat," one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another added: "Well, roll on series 3 ....come on we have to find out what happens to Tom??! #DoctorFoster." A third post read: "I'm in floods of tears at doctor foster but on the plus side surely this means a series 3?!"