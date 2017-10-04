There was going to be an alternative Doctor Foster ending - find out more here Doctor Foster's ending was changed at the last minute

Following weeks of suspense, the second series of Doctor Foster finally came to an end in spectacular style! Viewers watched the story unfold as Gemma Foster saved her ex-husband Simon's life before discovering that their teenage son Tom had run away from home. However, writer Mike Bartlett has since revealed that the disappearance wasn't initially planned. "The ending of the show unfolded as I was writing it," he told Radio Times. "In the plan he's in the car at the end. They go back to her house and get a new kitchen and try to build a life."

Explaining his decision to change the plot, Mike added: "Tom's not a little child any more, he's going to make his own choices. And so hopefully it's one of those ones which you don't see coming but when it happens you look over the whole series and realise this has been coming the whole time. I was so involved in Gemma and Simon's story that's all I was thinking about when writing it."

Although the BBC are yet to confirm whether the gritty drama will be back for a third series, Mike went on to hint that ending has been left open for more. He added: "I think it works as an end to this series and all the things that have been going on. Clearly there's potential there. But obviously there would have to be lots of conversations. We need to talk - Suranne and I and lots of other people need to have lots of conversations and we'll see." After the finale aired, the BBC cryptically tweeted: "Gone… but never, ever forgotten. Thank you for joining us for #DoctorFoster."