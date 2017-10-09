Major Hollyoaks star set to exit soap after 15 years Helen Pearson, who plays Frankie Osborne, is set to leave her role by the end of the year

Hollyoaks will never be the same again! Popular character Frankie Osbourne, played by Helen Pearson, is set to leave the soap. Helen, who has been in the show for 15 years, is reportedly due to exit by the end of the year, according to The Sun. The news follows the confirmed return of Frankie's ex-husband Johnno Dean, who was last seen on screen in 2005. There is speculation that the popular pub landlady could leave with Johnno, played by Colin Wells.

Helen Pearson has played Frankie Osbourne for 15 years

A source told The Sun: "Helen is a soap legend. Her absence will really be felt as she is part of the furniture at Hollyoaks. But she’s off to pastures new and it has been a really hard decision. The star filmed her last scenes in September and her exit will be seen later this month."

It has been an explosive week for Hollyoaks, with the real killer of Amy Barnes finally being revealed on Monday night. Fans, who had been led to believe it was Harry Thompson, were shocked to find out that it was in fact Amy's husband Ryan Knight. A flashback showed that after Harry left Amy for dead after accidentally knocking her unconscious, Ryan then arrived and ultimately killed her after she found out about his affair with Kyle Kelly.

Tony Hutchinson, played by Nick Pickard, is the show's longest running character

On E4's first-look episode, set to air on Tuesday, Tony Hutchinson features in a special instalment focusing on a day in the life of the show's longest running character. The episode follows Tony as he struggles with the idea that his son, Harry, is a murderer after he confessed the news to his dad, unaware that he is in fact innocent.