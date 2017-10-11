WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield break down in giggles on This Morning Watch Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield collapse into giggles on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were unable to keep straight faces after Holly struggled to pronounce the name of BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker, who was a guest on the show. After several attempts at pronouncing the name ended in a fit of giggles from the pair, This Morning shared the outtakes on Twitter, joking: "Watch @hollywills make a right Schafernaker out of tomorrow's rundown! #BestBits."

Viewers were quick to discuss the hilarious clip, with one person writing: "I love it when this happens! Please, don't ever change," while another added: "You both make me cry with laughter thank you both for making my day." Tomasz clearly enjoyed the mishap, and retweeted the video before sharing a selfie, writing: "Catch me later on @thismorning."

Holly and Phil are good friends, and regularly enjoy a laugh together on their breakfast show. However, Holly recently revealed that she was "scared" of her co-presenter when she first met him! Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show, she explained: "I love that man. We met on Dancing on Ice, rink side would you believe. I'd obviously watched him on the telly lots, he was in the Broom Cupboard, he was my children's TV presenter that I used to watch. I was a bit scared when I first met him but that changed very quickly when I realised he was basically me in the male form."

Holly and Phil couldn't help but giggle at Holly's blunder

She also opened up about her career as a presenter, adding: "A lot of people look at the blonde hair and this and that and the other and have a massive judgement on you. When I first started in telly, I had a lot of negative comments about myself but then I suddenly realised I couldn't be anyone else and actually the bits where I mess up or I'm just me seem to be the things that work. And I think when you do so much of it, you can only be you. And when you accept that then that just makes things easier."