Melanie Hughes, who appeared on Coronation Street, dies suddenly aged 38 Her heartbroken husband has paid tribute to the Miss Wales '97 winner

The family of Melanie Hughes, who previously starred in Coronation Street, are in mourning following her sudden death at the age of 38. Melanie, who won the Miss Wales crown in 1997 and also had a part in Cold Feet, passed away on Sunday. Her heartbroken husband Rick has paid an emotional tribute to the beautiful star, who was a mum to three-year-old son Kaden and step-mum to Rick's 16-year-old daughter Taylor, saying that the family have been left totally devastated by their loss.

Melanie Hughes pictured with her husband Rick on their wedding day

"Kaden doted on his mummy," Rick told Wales' Daily Post. "He is asking where mummy is. We had the holiday of a lifetime two months ago in Disney World Florida with my family and I am so glad we did that, as that has so many pictures with so so many memories. Mel was better looking than all the Disney Princesses and she will always be my Miss Wales."

He added: "Mel was a lovely soul, she was kind and gentle. She was so kind-hearted and had time for absolutely everyone. We are absolutely devastated at the loss of such a wonderful spirit and will never ever forget her."

The 38-year-old was a mother to two children, Taylor and Kaden

Rick and Mel both grew up in Holywell in Flintshire, and Rick told the pubication it felt like they had known each other "forever". They got together ten years ago, and got engaged at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, before tying the knot in June 2011. "The honeymoon was in Mauritius, where Mel's mum Jotee is from and obviously all of Jotee's family," Rick said. "Mel had never been to Mauritius so it made perfect sense to have our honeymoon there. It's an experience I will treasure."