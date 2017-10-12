Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has landed a role in Neighbours - find out all the details Rafael Humphreys will arrive in Erinsborough early next year

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has landed a role on popular Australian soap, Neighbours, it has been confirmed. Ditching the cobbles for sunnier climes, the British actor will be joining the show next year and will take on the role of Rafael Humphreys, who has been described as a "loner with dark secrets". The Ramsay Street newcomer will arrive in Erinsborough to confront a difficult chapter from his past. Sharing his delight over the new role, Ryan said: "I grew up watching Neighbours so to get the chance to join the cast is amazing."

Ryan Thomas will take on the role of Rafael Humphreys

On how he got asked to join the iconic show, the 33-year-old explained: "I was on holiday with my daughter when I got a phone call from my agent asking if I'd like to play this part...I spoke to the producer and found out more - it was very different from anything I’d played before - it was quite a deep, dark story, that really interested me. It's a new challenge and I can't wait to start filming." Ryan burst onto UK screens on Christmas Day 2000 in the role of Coronation Street's Jason Grimshaw, which he played for 16 years. It was his first acting job after studying performing arts in Manchester.

Salford-born Ryan left the ITV soap in June 2016. Since then he has appeared in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls on Channel 4. Greg Barnett, the Commissioning Editor at Channel 5, added: "With his good looks and Corrie years under his belt, Ryan is the perfect handsome devil. His arrival in Erinsborough marks the start of darker times for a particular Ramsay St favourite. Prepare to be gripped." Ryan is currently dating former TOWIE beauty Lucy Mecklenburgh. The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year. Ryan was previously in a relationship with Lana Martin. The ex-Corrie actor also has daughter Scarlett with former co-star Tina O'Brien.