Third celebrity voted off Strictly Come Dancing – find out who! Charlotte Hawkins faced Davood Ghadami in the dance off

Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins is the third celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing. Charlotte and her dance partner Brendan Cole faced Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance off but was sadly voted off the show by all four judges, who said Davood and Nadiya gave a ‘stronger technical performance.’ Charlotte and Brendan performed the Jive to Marry You by Bruno Mars.

On hearing the result, Charlotte told show host Tess Daly: "I’ve had an amazing time, such an amazing time, it’s been brilliant from start to finish, it really has been. A huge thank you to Brendan who has just been fantastic, we’ve had such a great time going through all the dances, you’ve always been there for me, getting my back, there with the support."

READ: Strictly’s Alexandra Burke thanks fans for support after tears for late mum

She added: "A big thank you to everyone that voted, I had so much support from friends, colleagues, online, it’s been amazing and I loved the chance to come out here and dance. I was trying to get better, I’m going out knowing that I gave it my best and that’s all you can do."

Brendan said: "Quite often you stand in this position and you go, ‘Hey it was our time to go’ and perhaps today it was our time to go. Not often you stand here with such sadness and go ‘I’m going to miss this and I’m going to miss hanging out with this girl.’ I’m going to miss dancing with her, I’ve had one of the best Strictly’s in 15 years and it’s hard for me to even say that and I feel really emotional."

Charlotte and Brendan will join Zoe Ball for on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two.