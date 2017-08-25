Richard Madeley warns GMB co-host Charlotte Hawkins over 'Strictly curse' Charlotte is taking part in the 2017 series of the show

Richard Madeley poked fun at his Good Morning Britain co-host Charlotte Hawkins on Friday, as he joked that her marriage will "crumble" under the Strictly 'curse'. Charlotte, who has been married to husband Mark Herbert since 2008, is taking part in the upcoming 2017 series of the BBC dance competition. Speaking on GMB, she revealed that training for the show is already underway, and that the first group rehearsals took place this week.

Quizzed on whether she knew who she was partnered with, Charlotte, 42, replied: "No, so that happens on the first show so we don't know who we're going to be with yet. So we get to dance with lots of different people… I'm quite tall, so it just needs to be someone who is quite tall." Richard then asked her when her first show was taking place, and she revealed it was 9th September.

Charlotte Hawkins has been married to Mark Herbert since 2008

"So the 9th September is when your marriage begins to crumble?" he quipped. "Yes, well, thanks for that!" Charlotte replied. "Got that to look forward to! Sorry to my husband if you're watching."

"It's called the curse of Strictly, isn't it? There's always one," Richard continued. "Well, I think there seems to be a few instances of it in the past, but I'm told that's coincidence," Charlotte replied. "Don't start!"

Charlotte showed off her fancy footwork with Strictly's Brendan Cole on GMB

Charlotte was named as the show's 11th celebrity contestant. She got her first taste of the Strictly experience earlier this week, when she waltzed with Brendan Cole live on GMB in front of former judge Arlene Phillips. After testing out her fancy footwork, Charlotte received some feedback from Arlene, who awarded her a score of five out of ten. "Let the man lead," Arlene told her. "That was not bad for a first attempt."