Strictly viewers outraged over Davood Ghadami's dance-off The EastEnders stars faced Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins

There was a surprise in store for Strictly Come Dancing viewers on Sunday as it was revealed that Davood Ghadami would be competing in the dance-off challenge, despite being one of the strongest dancers in the competition. Twitter was awash with messages from fans expressing their shock and outrage that the EastEnders actor and his partner Nadiya Bychkova would be going head-to-head with Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole, with many stating that Davood did not deserve to be in the bottom two.

"Don't worry Davood, you'll make it through," one tweeted. "It's an injustice for you to be in the dance off." Another admitted: "Oh never saw that coming, don't think Davood should be in the dance off. Others had a lower score." A third wrote: "Davood did not deserve to be in the bottom 2. No way! I don't understand that at all #strictly." The Strictly judging panel – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Darcy Bussell and Bruno Tonioli – seemed equally shocked to see Davood in the dance-off, and unanimously voted to save him.

Davood Ghadami found himself in the bottom two on Sunday's Strictly

Ahead of Saturday’s show, there was concern that Davood would be unable to perform at all, after being taken ill in rehearsals. The 35-year-old reportedly had to stop practising his Viennese Waltz after experiencing extreme dizziness. A source told the Sun: "All the spinning of the Viennese Waltz has left him with dizzy spells and sickness. He has been fine up until this point in the competition but this has knocked him for six. Producers hope he'll be ok for the big show."

