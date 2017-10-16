Coronation Street stars glam up for a night in London Cast including Catherine Tyldesley and Jennie McAlpine had fun in the capital over the weekend

Over the weekend, popular stars from hit ITV soap Coronation Street flocked to London to enjoy a well-deserved night out in the capital. Cast including Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price, Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fizz Brown, and Jenny Connor actress Sally Ann Matthews, were in the capital for a friend's wedding – and it certainly looked like they had fun! Catherine posted a number of photos from the evening over on her Instagram account, including images of her getting ready, and one of her and Jennie posing by the River Thames. Catherine looked gorgeous in a burgundy playsuit featuring a statement flared sleeve, while Jennie rocked a retro-inspired hairdo, and wore a chic black mini dress.

Coronation Street stars Catherine Tyldesley and Jennie McAlpine in London

During the evening, Jennie shared a fun photo of her and Sally attempting to take a selfie. The image showed the pair looking in different directions while pulling silly faces, and the actress captioned it: "We tried for ages to crack the perfect smile. Cracked it."

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor, also attended

It's been an eventful few weeks on Coronation Street, with fans being kept on the edge of their seats during wedding week last month. Catherine, 34, conquered her fears of heights while filming scenes at Eva and Aidan's wedding, which saw her character stand up on a high window ledge. The actress told HELLO! that she enjoyed the challenge, saying: "One of the stunts was really high up, and I'm scared of heights, but I like to challenge myself. I was alright until a wasp came! Aside from heights, wasps are like my biggest fear, so I went slightly crazy at that point! But other than that it was great."

Catherine struggling with her shoes

Despite leading a far more quiet life than her feisty character - Catherine is happily married to husband Tom Pitfield, the father of her two-year-old son Alfie - the down-to-earth star admitted that her dad can see similarities between the pair: "I showed my dad a couple of stills from the wedding where Eva is totally on one, and my dad was like, 'Yep, I’ve seen that face before!'"

