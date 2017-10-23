Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton defends herself from troll The professional dancer joined Strictly alongside husband Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Clifton has hit back at a Twitter troll with true class. Tweeting about Karen, a fan of the show took to social media to express their opinion on the dancer, writing: “Why do @bbcstrictly keep putting @karen_hauer at the front of their routines? There are much better, less smug dancers than her!” Fighting back, Karen shut the troll down, writing: “You know jealousy can really eat u up if u don’t watch it darling. By the way I’m in the front again this week!!. Take that!!”

Kevin and Karen take us behind the scenes on their tour

Fans of Karen took to Twitter to show their love and support for the dancing sensation, with one writing: “Possibly because: 1) She can dance. 2) She can really dance. 3) She's slinky like a cat THAT CAN DANCE!!” Another tweeted: “She is amazing that’s why I have met her and her husband Kevin and they were so lovely!!!” A third wrote: “Obviously not as smug as you.”

Simon and Karen found themselves in the bottom two this week

The 35-year-old professional ballroom dancer joined Strictly in 2012 and this year was partnered with Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer. The stylish duo have survived four consecutive weeks so far. Although, some fans were not impressed with Sunday night’s result show, which saw Brian Conley and Simon Rimmer go head-to-head to keep their place in the competition.

The pair made it through to next week's shows

The TV chef was out of time as he performed his Charleston routine with Karen also falling over as he threw his fiddle to the side of the stage. One fan took to Twitter to express their disappointment, writing: “Ridiculous he fell over and still bloody got through.” However, it was comedian Brian who got sent home in the end as he had forgotten his routine to the Tom Jones’ track, It’s Not Unusual.